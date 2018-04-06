Comfort Gloves says exports to US not affected despite under US FDA import alert

PETALING JAYA: Despite being listed under import alert of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Comfort Gloves Bhd assured that its operations have not been affected as the alert does not prevent it from exporting to the US.

Its wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd (CRGISB) was listed on the import alert list on March 15, 2018, which has resulted in examination glove shipments to the US requiring inspections upon arrival in the US.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said it is working towards removal from the import alert list through its US agents and is confident of securing the removal.

"Upon removal from the import alert list, CRGISB examination glove shipments will no longer require inspection. Therefore, the operations of the group have not been disrupted by this incident and is continuing in normal operation."

Comfort Gloves' share price rebounded 5 sen or 7.1% to close at 75 sen on Friday with some 13.18 million shares changing hands after declining 25% in the past one week.