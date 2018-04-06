Contractor spent over RM100,000 for nothing

GEORGE TOWN: A 45-year-old contractor was kicked out of the house he had won from an auction after spending over RM100,000 from his Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Ong Liang Chui said he had won the auction bid of RM75,000 on a housing unit in Taman Alor Vista, in Relau near here since October 2014 and spent an additional RM3,835 on property lawyer fees that was recommended by the auction firm, as well as RM37,460 on renovation.

However, Ong said when he was about to move in, a man came over, told him that the house he (Ong) had bought belonged to him and forcibly kicked Ong out of the house.

"In April 2016, the exact property unit that I had bought was put up for live property auction again in Laurel Evergreen Hotel. I went to the venue and stopped the auction. When I complained to my property lawyer about this case, he told me to seek the auction firm.

"When I talked to the auction firm, they told me to go talk to the bank in charge and when I did, they told me to talk to their lawyer ... until now, there had been no response at all," he told a press conference, here today.

When asked what took him so long to make the complaint, Ong said it was due to the complication of the situation and nobody was going to take the responsibility.

Ong said he had lodged a police report in December 2016, but he had only made a statement yesterday.

He had also attempted to write a complaint to Bank Negara and made a report to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) in 2017 but to no avail.

Ong currently lives with his brother in Jelutong.

Meanwhile, Penang Gerakan Coordinator for Padang Kota Constituency H'ng Khoon Leng, who was also present at the press conference, said he would write a complaint to the Advocates & Solicitors Disciplinary Board (ASDB) regarding the issue. — Bernama