Food delivery man jailed for stealing cigarettes

PETALING JAYA: A food delivery man was sentenced to a month's jail by the Magistrate's Court here, today for stealing cigarettes from a convenience store here, last week.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham meted out the sentence to Mohd Fendifadli Mohd Razi, 30, after he pleaded guilty to stealing five packets of cigarettes from the store and ordered him to serve the sentence from today.

The offence committed at a convenience store, Jalan PJS 8/2, Dataran Mentari, Sungei Way, here, at 7.15am on April 1 was framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine.

According to the facts of the case, the accused entered the store premises and smashed a beer bottle to scare a staff at the cashier counter.

The man then ordered the counter staff to hand over five packets cigarettes before fleeing without paying for the items. — Bernama