Kelantan to dissolve assembly tomorrow: MB

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government will dissolve the state legislative assembly simultaneously with the dissolution of parliament tomorrow, according to Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the state would stick to the norm of simultaneous dissolution.

"I will have an audience with the Regent of Kelantan (Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra) to seek the consent of His Royal Highness for the dissolution of the assembly," he said when approached by reporters, here today.

The 13th Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow to pave the way for the 14th General Election, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in Putrajaya today. — Bernama