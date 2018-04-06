Lorry attendant gets jail, fine for attempted robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry attendant broke into tears when the sessions court here today sentenced him to two years jail and a RM300 fine, in default three months jail, for attempting to rob a college student last February.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib handed down the sentence on Mohamad Firdaus Mohamad, 22, after he pleaded guilty to attempting to rob Nur Filza Rahim, 20, in front of Masjid Baru Batu 5, Jalan Ipoh, here at 10.45am on Feb 12.

The court ordered the accused to serve the sentence from the date of arrest on Feb 12.

Earlier in mitigation, Mohamad Firdaus who was unrepresented, appealed for a light sentence as he had to support his ailing mother and younger siblings who were still in school.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz urged the court for a deterrent sentence taking into account the accused had committed a serious crime which had been a traumatic experience for the victim though she did not suffer any losses. — Bernama