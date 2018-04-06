Lorry attendant gets jail, whipping for gang-robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry attendant was sentenced to five years jail and whipping by the sessions court here today for committing armed gang-robbery at a businessman's house in Sentul, here last year.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib meted out the sentence on A. Franciss Dass, who had changed his pleaded to guilty.

The accused, who initially plead not guilty, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Nov 6 last year.

Franciss Dass, together with another person still at large, was charged with committing robbery when armed with a machete on Tan Beng Kwee, 36, and ripped the victim of his wallet which contained his personal documents and bank cards, as well as RM1,200 at a house in Bandar Manjalara, Kepong, Sentul, at 4.30am on Oct 9 last year.

The robbers also took Tan's two vehicles, a Ford Ranger and a Perodua Kembara.

The charge, framed under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Tan was unrepresented, while the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz. — Bernama