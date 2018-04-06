Main road to Institut Aminuddin Baki collapses

KUANTAN: Part of the main road to the Aminuddin Baki Institute (IAB) in Genting Highlands collapsed early this morning.

Bentong Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Lieutenant (PA) Mohd Zulkhairi Adek said the 30-metre-deep sunken surface was discovered by the security guard at the institute at 1.30am today.

"The collapsed surface is on the main road connecting the hostel's new residential quarters to the IAB tower and the cause is still under investigation.

"There is also temporary shutdown of power supply as there are power cables in the affected area," he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Zulkhairi added that there was no report on any casualty but there were damages to a building near the scene and those affected have been diverted to use the alternative road.

He added that the incident occurred during good weather and the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) was still investigating if there were burst underground pipes in the area.

Meanwhile, Pahang JBPM deputy director Mohd Sani Harul said both directions of the road along the affected stretch were closed for all vehicles, until further notice.

"The JPBM also ordered a building located about 10 metres from the scene to be vacated to prevent untoward incident," he said. — Bernama