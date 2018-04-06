MMEA intercepts two boats using explosive, poison for fishing

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) intercepted two boats for allegedly using explosive and poison to catch fish in waters off Pulau Mengalum yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu MMEA director First Admiral Adam Aziz said the boats were intercepted at about 11.20pm and 11.50pm, respectively in an operation conducted in the area.

The skippers of the boats, both local, and their crew of four men, aged 32 to 50, all without personal documents, were detained, he said in a statement today.

He said check on the boats also found white powder, believed to be cynide. — Bernama