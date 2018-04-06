More than 11k participants from 18 countries confirmed to join the Perlis Marathon

Posted on 6 April 2018 - 03:44pm Last updated on 6 April 2018 - 04:15pm

KANGAR: More than 11,000 participants from 18 countries have confirmed to join in the 2018 Perlis Marathon to be held here on May 5.

Perlis Sports Council director Syaiful Rizal Mohd Sukri said some of the participants come from Kenya, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, United States of America, Germany, Japan, Italy, Bangladesh, India and Egypt.

He said the participants registered for the marathon online since registration opened last February.

We expect to receive 15,000 participants when registration closes this April 10, he added.

Online registration to participate in the event can be made through www.racexasia.com, and the walk-in registration can be made at the Perlis MSN office here.

The event will be divided into 18 categories. The fee ranges from RM20 to RM160.

More information on the marathon can be obtained at the same website. — Bernama