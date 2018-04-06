MUP vows to bring back ‘politics of service’ to people

GEORGE TOWN: New political party, the Malaysian United Party (MUP), will join the fray at the 14th General Election (GE14), bringing back the "politics of service" to the people.

Its Datuk Keramat state seat coordinator Lim Boo Chang said the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have deviated from their original intentions of becoming political parties to serve the marginalised.

"Both sides have been at each other's throats since 2013. They have exhausted their resources because they think they can outlast each other," Lim said today.

"It has come at the expense of the poor voters. Services to the people have been lacking except for the occasional handouts such as RM100 per year or the BR1M payouts by the BN government."

Lim said there is room for a party to bring back the concept of service and of taking care of the basic needs such as offering free childcare for working mothers.

MUP consists mostly of civil society members from the Chinese community with two exceptions — Lim, who is a former leader with Gerakan, MCA and PKR; and David Lim who is a former Penang MCA Bayan Baru division deputy head.

Both are slated to contests in GE14 on the MUP ticket.

Lim has rubbished claims that the MUP was set up by BN to steal away Chinese votes from DAP.

"We are mostly a non-governmental organisation. Our ideology is service-orientated. If you look at our social media postings, you can realise that we criticised both Pakatan and BN. If you do wrong, we will slam you."

Yim said potential candidates to be fielded by the party will be made known by next week, adding that multi-cornered fights are expected to emerge in this election.