Najib chairs Cabinet meeting amidst speculation on Parliament's dissolution

Posted on 6 April 2018 - 09:50am Last updated on 6 April 2018 - 10:00am

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today chaired the Cabinet meeting amidst speculation on the Parliament's dissolution today.

The prime minister's official car was seen entering the Perdana Putra building at 8.40am.

Prior to that, the vehicles carrying Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other Cabinet ministers were seen entering the building for the weekly cabinet meeting.

Many political analysts believe it would be the last meeting before the dissolution of the Parliament to make way for the 14th general election.

A group of photographers and journalists have been waiting outside the entrance of Perdana Putra since 7am for coverage on possible announcement of Parliament's dissolution today. — Bernama