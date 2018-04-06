Orang Asli housewife jailed six years for cheating over PR1MA houses

KUANTAN: An Orang Asli housewife was sentenced to a total of six years jail by two magistrate's courts here today after she pleaded guilty to cheating the public over ownership of 1Malaysia People's Housing (PR1MA) units in Pahang, involving RM8,700, last year.

In the court before magistrate Nurunaim Abdullah, Lam Wai Chan, 31, was sentenced to three years jail, to be served from the date of her arrest last April 2, after she pleaded guilty to three counts of committing the offence.

Lam was sentenced to another three years jail by magistrate Sharifah Nursyuhada Tuan Mamat, to be served after she completes her earlier sentence, after she pleaded guilty to another three charges of committing a similar offence.

Lam, who has four children, was charged with committing the offences, involving six victims, who handed her payment of between RM1,000 and RM3,500 each, for the PR1MA houses which did not actually exist.

The offences were committed between June and Aug 23 last year in the Kuantan district.

According to the facts of the case, the payments were for deposit payments of the PR1MA houses, which included Indera Sempurna here.

Lam also known as "Jenny" was alleged to have told the victims that they would receive the keys to the houses after the Chinese New Year celebration or March last year, but until now, none of them have been given their house key.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides for an imprisonment of up to 10 years and whipping, and is also liable to fine, upon conviction.

Lawyer Nurul Syafiqa Syeba Atan represented Lam, while deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Shahrizzat Amadan prosecuted.

Meanwhile, in another proceeding before Sharifah Nursyuhada, Lam was charged along with another woman, Ho Woon Mee, 41, with deceiving one Wong Hiew Lam into handing over RM3,900 for the same purpose last Aug 23.

Both women pleaded not guilty.

Sharifah Nursyuhada allowed Ho to be released on bail of RM3,000 in one surety and set April 20 for mention. — Bernama