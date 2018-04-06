Paradigm shift in healthcare solutions

A MEDICAL device company and an advanced technology company have combined forces to bring value and enhance patient care, improve healthcare outcomes, and encourage collaborations among various disciplines within the healthcare community.

This alliance involves Farmasia Sdn Bhd and Nucleus Dynamics Pte Ltd, two companies who signed a Memorandum of Agreement expected to cause a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry.

The agreement will see both companies jointly developing and promoting innovative digital solutions for wound care practitioners, as well as comprehensive clinical decision support tools that will significantly help simplify and standardise wound assessment and treatment. These advancements will bring better healthcare outcomes, improve the patient experience and enhance productivity, leveraging on new technology.

NDKare, a smart mobile Point-of-Care wound management solution is a fine example of one of many “products” of this partnership. The smart solution system uses advanced image processing intelligent technology to overcome challenges in the wound care industry. It is the first of its type in Malaysia to enable hassle-free wound documentation as easy as taking a photo.

The system also connects patients and healthcare providers and provides information on medical supplies, all in one sharing platform.

With just this one “product” productivity and accuracy increase, health outcomes improve, care cost is reduced, patient experience is enhanced, and information shared between disciplines are secured. The system comprises the App, an Online Dashboard, Wound Report and Wound Analytics, all which can be used in any clinical setting that manages wounds.

NDKare has been introduced to health clinics, government and private hospitals in March. The system has been tested out; hence, a nationwide training programme is being run to familiarise users with the new system.

Malaysian Technology Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (MTDC) CEO Datuk Norhalim Yunus mentioned that the collaboration between the two companies will include potential technology transfer and business collaboration. Farmasia, MTDC’s Business Startup Fund (BSF) recipient, has already expanded its foray into the global market with products like Dr. Wound and Atroxene Flex.

Farmasia Sdn Bhd director Zohrah Razak said the partnership has already made an impact socially as healthcare outcomes have improved across the board in this resource-challenged medical industry.

“Artificial Intelligence and connected medical technologies have transformed how healthcare providers diagnose and treat patients. We are excited about this partnership as Farmasia is a forward-looking company that is committed to enhance patients’ experience. At the same time, we also aspire to remain competitive in delivering value for money, quality products and effective clinical outcomes for customers,” said Nucleus Dynamics Pte Ltd CEO Jasper Tan.