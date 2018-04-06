Penang assembly likely to dissolve next week

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said today that he would secure the agreement of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas next week for the dissolution of the state legislative assembly in order to have the state elections.

He said a meeting of the state executive council would be held prior to his meeting with Tun Abdul Rahman, and that the date would be announced later.

"We have to comply with the usual process. We have to hold a meeting of the state executive council before the meeting (with the Yang Dipertua Negeri). That's all I can say today. We will inform when the state executive council meeting will be held and when we will seek the agreement for dissolution," he said.

He spoke to reporters when approached after the ground-breaking for the construction of the Seaside Pocket Park here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today announced that Parliament would be dissolved tomorrow to pave the way for the 14th General Election (GE14). He also advised the heads of the state governments to seek to have their state legislative assemblies dissolved as well so the elections can be held simultaneously.

The term of the current Penang legislative assembly ends on June 28.

Penang is administered by a DAP-led government. The DAP holds 19 of the 40 state seats, PKR has 10 and PAS one. The Barisan Nasional holds 10 seats. As for the parliamentary seats in the state, the DAP holds seven, PKR three and BN three. — Bernama