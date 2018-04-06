Perak to seek Sultan’s consent to dissolve state assembly

IPOH: Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir will seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah tomorrow to get his consent to dissolve the state assembly.

The meeting is expected to be held in Kuala Lumpur at 11am, Zambry told reporters after chairing the state's last exco meeting today.

BN rules the state with a slim majority of 31 seats against 28 held by the opposition. Umno captured 30 seats and MCA one while DAP had the lions share of 18 seats, with PKR and PAS winning five seats each.

However PAS lost a seat when Changkat Jering assemblyman and former Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Nizar Jamaluddin joined Parti Amanah Negara (PAN).

In the 13th General Election, BN won 12 parliament seats, DAP (seven) PKR (three) and PAS (two).

Zambry also said the state manifesto is almost ready and it needs fine tuning before it is revealed after the BN national manifesto is launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

"As a responsible state government I together with my exco team did our best during the administration," he said.

"We thank the rakyat for all the support to ensure the state moves forward in terms of development in tandem with other states.

"We also appreciate the task of the departments and its staff to achieve the targets set under Perak Amanjaya.

"The teamwork had projected Perak to win awards and recognition not only in the country but also globally ... I am proud of the achievements."