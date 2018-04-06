Philippines closes 'cesspool' tourist island

MANILA: A decision by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to shut down the holiday hotspot of Boracay, which he has called a "cesspool", prompted airlines to cut flights, as hotels prepared for cancellations and businesses appeared resigned to a move the government said was non-negotiable.

Duterte late Wednesday ordered the closure of Boracay for six months from April 26 in a bid to rescue from ruin a once idyllic island that drew 2 million tourists and generated over a billion dollars in revenue last year.

Domestic airlines offered customers full refunds or flights elsewhere, but said they would still operate a limited number of flights to Boracay's gateways, Caticlan and Kalibo, to serve residents, which number about 50,000.

Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines and AirAsia Philippines said they would scale down services to the two airports from April 26 to Oct 25, and add more to other popular beach and dive destinations, including Cebu, Palawan and Bohol.

Cebu Pacific, the dominant domestic carrier, said it cancelled 14 daily round-trip flights and anticipated a loss of US$3 million (RM11.6 million) to US$5 million over the six months. The government this week estimated the closure could shave 0.1% off 2018 GDP.

Discovery World Corp, which operates a lavish 88-room resort in Boracay, said the closure would have a significant impact on its financial health, citing the resort's large contribution to revenue. The company's shares dropped by as much as 7.5% yesterday.

The government made it clear it was ready to take a temporary hit on tourism.

"We have to swallow the bitter pill if we wish to sustain and protect the island of Boracay," Frederick Alegre, assistant secretary for tourism, told a news conference. "It is a temporary setback but we will recover the glory days of Boracay."

Located off the northern tip of the central island of Panay, Boracay's white sand, lively nightlife and abundant water sports are a constant draw for visitors.

In recent years, growing numbers of Asian visitors, particularly from China, have been straining the resources of beach resorts in countries like Philippines and Thailand.

Since February, Philippine officials have been scrambling to inspect the island and record a catalogue of construction and permit breaches after Duterte, in one of his trademark public outbursts, said Boracay's turquoise waters smelled of faeces because sewage was ending up in the sea.

He has vented fury at an explosion of unlicensed developments on the crowded 10sq km island, including encroachments on forest and beach land.

So far, the authorities have found 948 illegal structures, half of which they aim to destroy during the closure. – Reuters