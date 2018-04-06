Programme to improve services of school canteen operators

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry launched its inaugural 2018 Canteen Service Practice programme aimed at improving the overall practices of canteen operators of schools in the country.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the programme which is sponsored by the Education Ministry, Health Ministry and Farm Fresh Sdn Bhd will hopefully instill the culture of health, safety and clean food preparation among school canteen operators.

"The initial programme involves the participation of 32 schools comprising 16 primary and 16 secondary schools, each of which will compete for overall cash prizes amounting to RM24,000," he said during his speech at the ministry, here, today.

"The programme will also receive due to cooperation from the canteen operators, school staff, and students, as well as the Parent Teachers Association (PIBG) as all parties, must be actively involved in the efforts to increase the overall cleanliness, health quality and safety of each school canteen."

Also present were Farm Fresh chief operating officer Azmi Zainal and Education Ministry deputy director (education operations) Aminudin Adam.

Kamalanathan said Food Poisoning Analysis statistics at school canteens has recorded a 43.8% drop for the 11th week of school this year compared with the same period last year.

"I strongly believe that the drop is due to the hard work and even higher awareness by school staff in ensuring the health standards, cleanliness, and food safety at school canteens are on par," he said.

The programme, he said, would have three elements which School Canteen Management System, School Canteen Food Preparation and Sales System and School, Canteen Operator, PIBG Cooperation.

The 2018 Canteen Awards will be divided into two categories which are Primary and Secondary.

The champions will receive RM5,000 cash, runners-up RM4,000 while third place will receive RM3,000 while consolation winners will receive a hamper and certificate of participation.

"Each school who become cash winners will have their winnings divided whereby 60% goes to canteen operator, 30% for school management and the rest towards the PIBG," he added.