Raid on Rizalman conducted by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The raid at a nightclub here on Monday where Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar and his friends were arrested for alleged drug abuse was an operation headed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and not the police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim told theSun yesterday that police were present during the raid as the MACC sought its assistance to escort the commission's officers for the operation.

"We were merely assisting the MACC on its request and escorted its officers. We acted professionally and observed our SOP (standard operating procedures) that is applicable during such operations, which is to carry out urine tests on those hauled up," Mazlan said.

"If the first round of screening turns out to be positive for drug abuse, then we have to take the next and necessary steps in accordance with the law, which is to send the clinical samples to a hospital for a conclusive screening to substantiate the findings of the first test or otherwise."

Mazlan said police would refrain making further comments on the case until a report on the results of the final and conclusive screening conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Hospital is handed over to police investigators.

Eight men and three women including Rizalman who were at a karaoke room in a nightclub on Monday were tested for drug abuse in the 2am raid.

Except for one person, the rest including Rizal tested positive for methamphetamines.

Apart from Rizalman, the owner of the nightspot was also among those arrested. Those held were released on police bail about 12 hours later

The following day, Rizalman who admitted he was the Datuk in question in a press conference claimed that he had only consumed instant coffee at the nightspot and alleged that the whole episode was a "political sabotage" to disrupt his opportunities during the upcoming general elections.