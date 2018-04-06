Salman Khan found guilty of poaching

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was found guilty today of killing endangered wildlife nearly two decades ago, a prosecutor said, a charge that could see the bad boy of Indian cinema jailed for six years.

Khan, one of the Indian movie industry's most bankable stars, was convicted by a court in Rajasthan state of poaching the rare antelopes known as black bucks in 1998.

He faces between one and six years in prison for the crime that has gripped cinema-obsessed India for decades.

Hundreds of police were deployed outside the courtroom in Jodhpur to keep back fans who massed to support the body-building actor, who is best known for his macho roles.

Khan, wearing black sunglasses and a figure-hugging black shirt, walked briskly from a white SUV to the courthouse flanked by security.

Four other Bollywood stars – Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari – were also accused of joining the hunting trip but were acquitted for lack of evidence.

"Salman Khan has been convicted under the wildlife protection act and the rest of the stars have been acquitted," prosecutor Mahipal Bishnoi said.

Khan, whose legion of fans emulate his distinct hairstyle and fashion, has accused the state's forest department of framing him over the black buck case.

His defence lawyers had suggested the black buck died of natural causes such as overeating, and claimed there was no evidence they had been shot.

The 52-year-old has been dogged by multiple charges since undertaking the infamous hunting safari in protected forest land while shooting a film in Rajasthan.

The Bishnois, a Rajasthani tribe seen as custodians of the region's wildlife, filed a complaint against the actors.

Khan was found guilty of killing gazelles on the hunting trip and served a very brief stint in jail, but was freed on appeal in 2016.

Last year he was also cleared by a court over the alleged use of unlicensed firearms on the expedition. A higher court is challenging his aquittal. – AFP