Sharp celebrates 33 years in Malaysia

SHARP Malaysia is rewarding its loyal customers with a 33% discount on selected items at all authorised dealer outlets nationwide in the Sharp 33rd Anniversary campaign, from now till April 30.

At the launch of the campaign, Sharp Malaysia managing director Tadashi Ohyama said that the promotion was a sign of appreciation to all Sharp's loyal customers.

Also present at the event were Sharp Corporation President's Office head and executive managing officer Yoshihiro Hashimoto, Sharp Thailand Corporation Ltd managing director Robert Wu, as well as Sharp Malaysia's CEP Sales general manager S.M. Tok, and CEP Marketing general manager S.G. Lau.

In addition to the campaign, Sharp Malaysia is also running the Lucky 33 contest for customers who purchase Sharp products worth RM1,000 and above (including GST).

A total of 33 lucky draw winners will just have to pay RM33 only to get either one of Sharp's 60in Android 4K TV (LC60UA6800X), or its 800-litre Hikaru fridge (SJF866MS), or a combo of the J-Tech inverter air-conditioner (AHXP18UXD) and a humidifying air purifier (FPH90LW).

For more details on the campaign and the Lucky 33 contest, visit the campaign microsite at www.SHARP33YEARS.com.my.

Fans can also visit a series of roadshows held in conjunction with this 33rd anniversary campaign.

This weekend, there are two roadshows – one at the Perfect Living event at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur, and the other at the Home Décor Fair at the Melaka International Trade Centre.

The roadshow will move to the Rex Expo in Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur, from April 13-15, the I Furniture Fair at the Mines 2 in Seri Kembangan (April 20-22), and Homedec at KLCC (April 26-29).

Meanwhile, Sharp Malaysia also announced the transfer of its whole business to sister company Sharp Electronics Malaysia Sdn Bhd (SEM), effective April 1.

Sharp's sales and service operations in Malaysia will now be solely conducted by SEM.

Ohyama said this business integration will enhance Sharp operations in Malaysia with SEM becoming a more efficient organisation with a faster decision-making process in areas such as product planning, logistics capabilities as well as be in a stronger financial position to further expand its business in Malaysia.