Sony of Anarchy: The launch of the new Xperia phones

SONY recently announced the availability of the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact in Malaysia. The two Android phones were first revealed to accolades at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Both feature near identical specifications apart from their screens and overall size.

As the new flagship phones in Sony's Xperia lineup, the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact run on the latest and most high-performance mobile chipset Qualcomm has to offer: the Snapdragon 845.

This processor is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Although the memory is less than the 6GB most flagship phones tout, it is more than enough for the efficient Sony Xperia phones.

Sony designed the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact to entertain. Both phones feature Full HD+ HDR displays powered by technologies used by Sony in their TVs. In layman's terms, this means that both phones use the popular slim and tall display with standard full high resolution.

What makes it unique is its ability to convert and display standard videos into a high dynamic range. Simply put, it makes dark details more visible without overpowering the brighter details.

Here we see the first difference between the two phones. The XZ2 has a 5.7in screen, while the XZ2 Compact has a 5in display.

Also, both phones fit well in hand and feel good to hold, despite them possessing a different design language than their predecessors and that the XZ2 Compact is thicker with a polycarbonate back.

Additionally, the Sony Xperia XZ2 features a Dynamic Vibration System that analyses the sound being played from the phone, be it music or movies, and turns it into vibrations, adding another dimension to the user experience. Imagine holding on to a subwoofer and feeling the reverberations through your hands.

The visual prowess is paired with excellent sound features. Here Sony leverages their experience making audio systems and includes technologies that enhance music and sounds to be clear and as close as they can be to their original recording.

The sound is then delivered through built-in stereo speakers or via Bluetooth. You will not find a headphone port here, but there is an adapter included in the box.

Saying that Sony's prowess with cameras is underrated is an understatement. They are masters at making image sensors, and features that they have had for the last couple generations are only now being imitated by even the topmost marketed flagship smartphones.

The XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are also the first smartphones in the world capable of recording in 4K HDR. In other words, movies recorded on a mobile phone have never looked this good.

On top of that, Sony is bringing back Super Slow Motion, a capability the premium models in the series have been known for. With the Motion Eye camera, the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact can record video of up to 960fps. It takes a moment and stretches it.

Even with all the video features, the phone is said to still be able to take excellent images thanks to its memory-stacked image sensor.

To capture just the right moment, Sony employs Predictive Capture, a feature that takes pictures as it detects motion or smiles before you press the shutter, and Autofocus burst which can track and capture sequences of moving objects in sharp focus.

But that is not all. The camera is capable of scanning, food, objects, heads, and faces to create 3D renderings that can be used as emojis, avatars, models, or be printed by a 3D printer.

The feature may be a novelty, but it is simple to use, and the results are surprisingly good.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will be available in Malaysia in mid-April for RM3,299 and RM2,899, respectively.

The pre-order will also be available on 11street.my.