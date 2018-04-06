A toast to Somertime

IN A TOAST to Malaysia's year-round sunny weather, Somersby recently launched its Somertime, Anytime campaign to inject some summertime zest into any celebration.

At the launch preview held at Glasshouse@Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur, three iconic Volkswagen Kombi vans (above) were on hand to replenish the glasses of the thirsty crowd with delicious Somersby Apple Cider, Somersby Blackberry Cider, and Somersby Sparkling Rose.

The event felt like a big backyard summer fest, with guests sipping on ice-cold ciders, served right out of the bright Kombi vans equipped with open hatch roofs and fold-out countertops.

Guests were also treated to a bubbly choreographed dance, singing performances, and even a stand-up comedy act by local funnyman Phoon Chi Ho.

A cool UV body marbling art section attracted lines of people eager to dip their arms into vats of ultraviolet neon paint, leaving a psychedelic print on their skin to remember the night, plus an old-school ring toss game.

Adding to the laid-back summer vibes were garden swings, seesaws, and 'hang-out-beds' littered throughout the event space for guests.

To celebrate life's little pleasures, Somersby will be deploying Kombi vans filled with your favourite ciders nationwide, to quench your thirst this April.

Carlsberg Malaysia marketing director Charles Wong said: "Somertime, Anytime accentuates Somersby as a fun, spontaneous, and carefree brand!

"The Somertime VW Kombi vans and nationwide promotions will enable cider lovers to enjoy Somertime Anytime, and reinforces Somersby's position as the best-selling cider in Malaysia."

In addition, customers will receive a bonus 320ml can of Somersby Blackberry when they buy a six-can pack of Carlsberg or Carlsberg Smooth Draught from leading hypermarkets and supermarkets in Peninsular Malaysia, except Langkawi. The offer ends April 30.

Also, they can enjoy happy hour and weekend-only brunch pairings with a Somersby cider for only RM10 at participating bars and restaurants.

And until April 29, catch one of the Kombi vans at roving locations nationwide, purchase one bottle of Somersby and receive a voucher for a second free bottle.

Snap a picture with the kombi van rovers and upload them on social media with the hashtags #SomertimeAnytime and #SomersbyMy, and you may win one of 10 Somersby bottle cartons (24x330ml) and 30 four-can packs (4x320ml).

Meanwhile, consumers can enjoy a second 320ml can of Somersby cider at 50% off during a special two-day event on April 14 and 15 from participating convenience stores.

For more, visit Somersby Malaysia's Facebook page or website.