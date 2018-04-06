Two angiography machines for Penang Hospital

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Hospital hopes to clear up its backlog of cardiology cases with the installation of two angiography c-arm biplane machines, which are used to scan patients with heart ailments.

The two machines are expected to be installed at the new 320-bed specialist block which will be built under this year's Budget allocation, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said today.

He said the federal government under Barisan Nasional (BN) has a track record of fulfilling its promises to the people.

Hilmi said this after unveiling the new RM8 million angiography machine at the Penang Hospital after the previous one had malfunctioned.

The new unit will reduce the backlog from six months to three months. It can scan the heart functions of 12 patients daily.

Hilmi also visited the MRI unit where the new RM4 million CT Scan machine was installed to produce a computed tomography scan of the body from different angles.

It can help doctors better identify the type of ailments suffered by patients.

Hilmi said under the Budget allocation, Penang Hospital will be upgraded to consolidate its role as the main public referral health centre in the northern region, offering up to around 1,500 beds for those needing hospitalisation.

He said the new specialist block will also house the pediatric ward as well as new areas for specialised treatments.

In another development, Hilmi said all BN parliamentary candidates are supposed to release his own manifestos for the 14th General Election, adding that he would unveil his manifesto for Balik Pulau soon.

Hilmi also announced that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak would visit Balik Pulau on Thursday.