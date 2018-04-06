Win EPL goodies including a trip to the UK to watch a match

Posted on 5 April 2018 - 06:08pm Last updated on 6 April 2018 - 01:25pm

First place winner Arvind Singh Sidhu with theSun's Bob Holmes. — Sunpix by Shahrill Basri

The winners with their prizes. — Sunpix by Shahrill Basri

Malaysian EPL fans at the Be Bodog's Best Football Pundit Event & Contests held at Movida, PJ Centrestage. — Sunpix by Shahrill Basri

ATTENTION all football pundits! Think you know the English Premier League? Well, register with www.bodogfootball.asia and you can win a trip for two to the UK to watch an EPL match next season.

That's the first prize in the Be Bodog's Best Football Pundit Event & Contests, the second round of which saw 100 qualifiers reach next month's Grand Finale.

Held at Movida, PJ Centrestage, last Sunday, 188 Bodog Pundits registered to participate and there were 15 top winners who took home EPL merchandise including jerseys, books, mugs and framed and autographed photographs of legends.

Another 50 spot prizes were given away comprising of Premier league game cards.

Besides the Bodog Quiz, Bodog Football Asia also organised a Bodog Pool Competition, Bodog Darts Challenge, The Goalkeeper Reaction Game & Score Game between Malaysian EPL club fans of Arsenal, Stoke, Spurs and Chelsea.

All games were provided for free at this Super Sunday football event.

There will be three more rounds from which 100 qualifiers will make it to the Grand Finale at Gridiron, Bangsar on May 13, 2018.

Each qualifying round will have EPL prizes and free games. Participants need to go to into the Bodog Football Asia FB and www.bodogfootball.asia website to register and look out for event dates, time and venue.

Besides the top prize, the major prizes are an EPL team Asian Tour for two; a visit to a Ryan Giggs EPL Training academy for four winners and signed EPL Jerseys for six.

There are also PS4, PSVita and Nintendo Switch Gaming Consoles with EPL games.

Look out for the next three qualifying rounds of the Be Bodog's Best Football Pundit and for the Grand Finale.

The next Be Bodog's Best Football Pundit Event & Contest (third qualifying round) will be held at The Shamrock Irish Sports Bar, Taman Tun Dr. Ismail, on Saturday, 14 April 2018.

Games shown will be Southampton vs Chelsea (7.30pm) and the bonus game will be Swansea vs Everton (10pm).

The event will be from 5pm onwards and the BodogQuiz will begin at halftime in the Southampton vs Chelsea game and continue right after that game.