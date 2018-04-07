‘Wild’ package for VW Tiguan 1.4TSI Comfortline

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) yesterday introduced a new, “Wild” package for the Tiguan Comfortline.

Included in the package are aluminium sports pedals, chrome boot garnish, chrome load lip protector, chrome exhaust trim, scuff plates with Tiguan logo – and the kit is completed with VW Tint window film. The Wild package retails at RM5,099.

VPCM managing director, Erik Winter, said that the introduction of the Wild package provides Tiguan customers with an option of having their Tiguan stand apart from the others. “We are constantly looking for new ways to enhance our products and offer stylish options for our customers. Having these enhancements on the Tiguan will definitely complement the SUV’s sleek design and defined contours,” he said.

A strong favourite amongst SUV fans in Malaysia, the Tiguan combines a 1.4L turbocharged direct injection TSI engine with a six-speed automatic wet-clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) to give an impressive output of 148hp and a torque of 250Nm between 1,500 to 3,500rpm. The Tiguan Comfortline is priced at RM148,990 excluding the Wild package.

Together with all current Volkswagen models (effective Jan 1), the Tiguan comes with a free three-year maintenance programme (or 45,000km, whichever comes first) along with five-year manufacturer’s warranty and five-year roadside assistance.