113 dengue cases recorded in Kunak, four deaths

KUNAK: Some 113 cases, including four deaths, due to dengue fever have been recorded in Kunak within a period of three months until March this year, according to Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said the four fatalities, all children, were due to late detection that made it difficult to treat.

"This explanation dispels the inaccurate information made viral on dengue cases in Kunak," she told reporters after launching the state-level World Health Day celebration, here today.

The information that went viral on social media claimed 10 students in Kunak had died due to dengue.

Dr Christina urged the public to refer to the state Health Department for the latest information on statistics of diseases or cases in Sabah.

"Most of the information that is viralled only creates fear and panic in the society," she said.

She said a special ward had been opened at Kunak Hospital for dengue patients to facilitate monitoring of their condition.

"This is among measures taken to encourage the people come for early medical examination to detect their illness to facilitate treatment," she added. — Bernama