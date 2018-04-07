13 SK Bukit Pekan pupils have symptoms of mite infestation: Health DG

IPOH: Thirteen pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Pekan in Kampar developed itchiness and rashes on their hands and feet, believed to be caused by mites, were later identified to be from animal carcasses found on the school ceiling.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had received a report from the school about several students experiencing the symptoms at 11.30am, two days ago.

"When the CDC staff arrived at the school, the pupils were already given calamine lotion and potassium permanganate solution to apply on the affected areas.

"They interviewed all 128 pupils at the school and found 13 of them with rashes and itchiness on their hands and feet," he told Bernama here today.

According to him, a building block, which houses a sports room, teachers room and Year 1, 2 and 3 classes was ordered to close under Section 18 (1) (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

"The nearby Health Department Vector Unit was also directed to check on the ceiling in the building and to remove the animal carcasses which contributed to the presence of the mites," he added. — Bernama