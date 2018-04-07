22 pupils quarantined after cases of skin infection due to mite bites

IPOH: A total of 22 pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Pekan, Kampar, near here were quarantined at home and were not allowed to attend classes, after they suffered skin infection due to mite bites.

The health authorities were alerted to the incident in the middle of last month.

"The pupils have to be isolated temporarily at their homes to avoid skin contacts with others," Perak Health committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said today. "They suffered from severe itchiness while some had pus on their wounds."

Dr Mah stressed that the incident is not a scabies outbreak, but due to mite bites from dead animals under the roof of the building. It causes severe itchiness and a red rash to form on the skin.

He was responding to a viral posting by Kampar District Health Office of disinfection works at the school on its Facebook account.

Several pictures including pupils who were infected with scabies, rat carcasses and mite samples, taken by health department personnel were uploaded.

One block of the school building had been ordered closed until April to allow disinfection to occur.

Dr Mah said the Health and Education Departments had taken a serious view of the incident and will carry out periodic inspections of the building to prevent the infestation of rats or birds, in order to avoid any recurrence.

Meanwhile, state Health Department director Datuk Dr Hassan Merican said 11 teachers were also having rashes on their hands and legs.

"The public need not panic as this is a secluded case and the situation is under control," he added.