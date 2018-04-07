23 injured as bus crashes into car near Genting Highlands

Pix courtesy of Deejay Nesh's Facebook page.

BENTONG: Twenty-three people including 16 Chinese tourists, suffered light injuries, when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a car at Km17.1 Jalan Genting Highlands-Kuala Lumpur here, last night.

Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Department chief Yusri Abdullah Sani said the accident occurred at 7.24pm when both vehicles were descending from Genting Highlands.

"Upon arriving at the scene of the collision, the brakes of the bus failed, causing it to rear-end the Honda in front, before skidding and crashing into the road barrier.

"However we are still investigating the cause of the accident," he said when contacted by Bernama here last night.

He said the tourists comprising 14 women and two men, tourist guide and bus driver were rushed to the Selayang Hospital for treatment.

The Honda car driver and his four female passengers were also sent to the same hospital, he said adding that eight ambulances were deployed for the trips to the hospital. — Bernama