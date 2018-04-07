Agong calls on UiTM to focus on high-impact research activities

SHAH ALAM: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has called on the staff and students of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to focus on research activities that can have a positive impact on society.

He said UiTM citizens must utilise the resources, expertise and experience available in seeking to enhance their capabilities, in the interests of the country.

"The academic staff of UiTM should continue to increase activities to obtain research grants either locally or internationally. Whatever research is being conducted, it should bring a positive impact which will benefit the global society out there," he said at the university's 88th convocation ceremony at its main campus, here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, UiTM Pro-Chancellor Tan Sri Dr Arshad Ayub and Vice-Chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said.

A total of 25,886 graduates will receive their scrolls at 12 UiTM campuses nationwide during the convocation ceremony beginning today until April 29.

At the ceremony, Sultan Muhammad V also expressed his pride in UiTM's success and achievement in various aspects.

"Well done UiTM for your efforts in forward-looking initiatives through various agendas and efforts.

"I am confident that UiTM is capable of maintaining its reputation of producing quality graduates with strong marketability to fulfill the current industry needs for knowledgeable and skillful employees," he added. — Bernama