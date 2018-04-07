Awareness raised from dengue casualty in Kunak

KUNAK: A woman whose youngest child died due to haemorrhagic dengue fever on March 15 hoped that the community, especially residents here, will take heed of the lesson learnt in the loss.

The housewife who only wanted to be known as Nurul, 36, said although she was saddened by the death of her nine-year-old daughter, she accepted the fate of her child.

"With the loss, I hope that the people in Kunak will begin to realise the importance of ensuring that the environment is free from the threat of Aedes mosquitoes.

"Taking a lesson from this loss, I have become more alert to the cleanliness of my home and surroundings, cleaning up blocked drains and closing water containers," she told Bernama today.

Last Sunday, Nurul had brought her daughter who suffered from a fever to the clinic. Her daughter had shown positive signs of recovery and even managed to attend school to for two days to sit for her examination.

"However, upon returning from school my daughter complained of pain in her stomach. The following day, she was rushed to Kunak Hospital's emergency unit before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of Tawau Hospital on the same day," she said, adding that her child was pronounced dead after being admitted for a day at the hospital, at 10pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another housewife from Kampung Jaya Baru, Saadiah Hussin, 34, urged everyone to do their part in eradicating mosque-breeding areas at homes, schools and even workplaces.

"Apart from taking care of the cleanliness in the area, people should also use lotions, mosquito repellent sprays or patches as well as bed mosquito nets when sleeping," she said.

She said that everyone should work together in combating the spread of dengue and not wait until it was too late before having a sense of awareness. — Bernama