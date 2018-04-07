Customs Dept seizes RM2.3m worth of meth

NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized methamphetamine worth RM2.3 million in a raid at a store in Subang Jaya, Selangor on Monday.

Deputy director-general Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said the 8pm raid was carried out by the department after tailing a container from Port Klang, that was declared as carrying salt from Chennai Port, India.

"During the raid, the team caught seven Bangladeshis in the act of unloading sacks containing salts to be kept at the store, while being supervised by a local Indian man and subsequently found that 20 out of 400 sacks contained methamphetamine.

"The drugs were packed in a plastic container, covered with transparent plastic and the local man separated the sacks according to the serial number sent to his mobile phone," he said, during a press conference at the department's narcotics branch in Kampung Jijan, here today.

Zulkifli said further investigations were ongoing and all eight suspects, namely, seven Bangladeshis and the local man, were remanded for seven days beginning Tuesday, and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama