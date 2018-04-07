DAP Menglembu rep makes way for new face

IPOH: Two-term DAP Menglembu state assemblywoman Lim Pek Har (pix) will not defend her seat at the 14th General Election (GE14).

The DAP Perak Wanita chief is the third representatives to decline to contest after Keranji and Jelapang assemblymen, Chen Fook Chye and Teh Hock Ke respectively. Chen was first elected in 2004 while Teh won the seat in 2013.

"I am giving way to others and letting young faces to take over. I will still serve and assist the party.

"I thank the party leadership for giving me the opportunity to be the candidate in the last two polls," she told reporters at a press conference called by Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming at the state party headquarters here today.

The 52-year-old legislator recommended her political secretary Steven Chaw Kam Foon, who is also Perak DAP Public Complaints Bureau Head, for the seat.

DAP won all the 18 Perak state seats it contested in 2013.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming paid tribute to Lim who is always on the ground to tackle problems and issues.

"She will be given some task as a state committee member to continue to serve," he added.

Nga who is the incumbent Taiping MP and Kepayang assemblyman said the party leadership would decide on the candidate.

On the common logo to be used by Pakatan Harapan (PH), he said: "It is a daunting task to convince the people of the change but we will go all out to explain.

"All party leaders will go to the ground and at ceramahs to give a clear picture of the logo and the reasons for the change ... it is a new beginning for the two-party system in the country.

"We have received mixed reactions from the people and even veterans who had the Rocket close to their heart but a majority of them accepted PH decision."