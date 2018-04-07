EC receives official notice on dissolution from 4 states

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission disclosed today that it had received official notices from Perlis, Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor on the dissolution of their respective State Legislative Assemblies.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah, said the letters were received from the respective state assembly speakers.

"EC has not received official notice from other states that have also proclaimed dissolution as reported by the media," he told a media conference in conjunction with a 14th General Election (GE14) operations room simulation at the EC office, here today.

He said EC would set a date for a special meeting on the important dates for the election after receiving all the notices.

The special meeting would focus on dates for the writ and notice of election, nomination, early voting and polling, and electoral rolls that would be used in the election, as well as other necessary preparations, he said.

Mohd Hashim said yesterday that the EC received a copy of the official declaration on the dissolution of the 13th Parliament by the Yang Dipertuan Agong and a letter to the effect from the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Meanwhile, he said the latest electoral roll consisted of 14,940,627 registered voters, 8,898 polling centres and 28,995 channels.

On overseas postal voters, Mohd Hashim said the EC had received 4,916 Form 1B applications, mainly from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Taiwan and China.

"The overseas postal voting application will be closed today at 11.59pm Malaysia time and all applications after that will not be processed," he said.

For postal voting within the country, he said there were 39,775 Form 1C applications, but the actual number of postal voters would only be known after the applications for all categories are closed on nomination day.

On why Malaysians in Singapore were not eligible to vote via post, he said the rule did not just apply to the republic but also to Kalimantan, Indonesia and southern Thailand because of the 'short distance' factor.

On the simulation today, Mohd Hashim said it was carried out simultaneously nationwide.

"During the testing today, all the systems functioned well and the process of receiving and sending GE14 information ran smoothly.

"As for other preparations, all are 100% ready including logistics, equipment and workers," he said, adding that more than 250,00 workers appointed for the election would be mobilised and assisted by more than 200,000 agents of candidates or contesting parties. — Bernama