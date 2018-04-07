ESSZone curfew extended to April 23

KOTA KINABALU: The curfew over the waters off Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ended at 6pm yesterday, has been extended to April 23.

Sabah Police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the curfew was necessary to prevent terrorists and other criminal elements from entering and threatening the security of local residents on land and at sea as well international visiting researchers and foreign tourists in ESSZone.

ESSZone comprises the districts of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

"No unauthorised persons are allowed to enter the curfew area between 6pm and 6am," he said in a statement today.

Ramli said based on information, the militant group Abu Sayyaf and cross border kidnap-for-ransom criminals from the southern Philippines still posed a threat to the area.

Nevertheless, he has given authority to district police chiefs in ESSZone to issue permits to residents engaged in fishery activities, and in emergency situations. — Bernama