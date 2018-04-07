Home Ministry yet to receive PPBM's appeal on suspension

GEORGE TOWN: The Home Ministry has yet to receive a letter of appeal from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) on the temporary suspension of the party by the Registry of Societies (RoS).

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he had received information that the party wanted to appeal on the matter, but the ministry had not received any documents so far.

"I have read it in the media that they (PPBM) are going to appeal. I have not received any appeal letters yet," he told reporters after visiting the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

RoS on Thursday issued a temporary suspension order following the failure of PPBM to submit its minutes of meetings of its branches, divisions and federal level as well as financial statements after being ordered to do so on Feb 28 through a notice under Section 14 (2) of the Societies Act 1966.

RoS director general, Surayati Ibrahim said RoS had issued an order that PPBM had 30 days to submit the details and the party would be dissolved if it failed to do so.

Within the 30 days, PPBM was prohibited from using its names and symbols as well as conduct party activities.

On March 20, last year, PPBM joined the opposition pact, Pakatan Harapan, formerly comprising DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara, as its component.

Meanwhile, commenting on the use of PKR's logo and symbol by Pakatan Harapan component parties in the 14th general election, Ahmad Zahid said: "They are welcome".

The announcement was made by Pakatan Harapan chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Harapan Tour programme in Taman Bukit Dahlia, in Pasir Gudang, Johor last night. — Bernama