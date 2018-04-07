Indian community not easily fooled by empty promises: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak believes that the Indian community is not easily fooled by the opposition pact's empty promises, including eradicating their problems within a period of 100 days.

Instead, he said the people could wisely judge and be increasingly convinced that many problems had been resolved by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

"Looking at the history concerning the fate of the Indians, where was the turning point? It started in 2009 when I became the deputy prime minister and later the prime minister," he said when launching the B40 Indian Community Special Investment Scheme (SPKMI), here today.

Since then, Najib said, problems involving the Indian community, specifically concerning documentation, education and business opportunities had been solved.

"I don't think the Indians are so stupid to believe what is being promised by the opposition ... the Indian community knows their future is with BN," he said.

Also present at the event were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, who is also MIC president, Lembah Pantai BN chairman Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

Najib, who is BN chairman, mentioned a former leader who was unable to solve the problems of the Indians, despite having ruled the country for 22 years, was now making empty promises that all their problems could be solved within 100 days.

"The leader of 22 years has bad traits, (he) likes to blame others and not himself including the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) forex losses, Ops Lalang and Memali incident.

"He cannot blame (the then) MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu who was the Works Minister as the cause of the problems of the Indian community in education, economics and other aspects because his portfolios are only on works, not financial, Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and education," Najib added.

Hence, Najib said he was confident that the development of the country could be carried out inclusively without any people being maginalised. — Bernama