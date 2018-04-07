Mahathir did not solve Indian community's problems when he was PM: Subramaniam

PUTRAJAYA: MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam has attributed most of the issues and problems faced by the Indian community to the casual attitude towards the its welfare during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed's reign as prime minister.

Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister, said the issues raised by Dr Mahathir such as citizenship and Tamil schools could have been resolved during the former premier's 22 years in power.

"Because all these issues were left aside without any resolution, today, problems involving the Indians have become a legacy problem," he said during a press conference at his ministry, here today.

He was asked to comment on Dr Mahathir's claim that former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu did not do anything for the Indian community, and that making MIC lose in the 14th General Election (GE14) was the right thing to do.

Dr Subramaniam said the solving of problems for the Indian community began in 2010 after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak took leadership in 2009, when the citizenship cases of 7,000 individuals were solved through the 'MyDaftar' campaign.

Dr Subramaniam said under Najib's leadership, the Barison Nasional (BN) government had provided a huge allocation of almost RM1 billion to bring about improvements and for the repair of Tamil National Type schools (SJKT).

"Now, all (of the schools) are well equipped. At that time, nothing was done. I think Mahathir should look back at what his contribution was when he was prime minister," he said.

Dr Subramaniam, who was met outside the Perdana Putra compound after attending the announcement of the dissolution of Parliament, had earlier said MIC would finalise the list of GE14 candidates next week, and to date, the list is almost 80% completed.

He said he would discuss with the BN Supreme Council on deciding the list of GE14 candidates for parliamentary and state seats, especially in Selangor, Perak and Johor.

"Our election machinery is now ready, and our momentum is good and smooth," he said.

Meanwhile, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem smiled when asked if he was ready to run for the Serian parliamentary seat in GE14 if given the mandate by BN.

"I am always ready at any time to continue serving the community in the area," he added. — Bernama