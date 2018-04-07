Malaysian killed, 13 others injured in accident on Karak highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian was killed and 13 others were injured in an accident at Km 30.9 of the Karak-Kuala Lumpur Expressway, near here today.

A spokesman from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said they received a distress call at about 3.30pm about an accident involving a bus and a lorry.

He said an engine from the Selayang Fire and Rescue station was then sent to the scene.

"The accident involved 12 Singapore nationals and two locals. All the injured were sent to Selayang Hospital for treatment," he said when contacted by Bernama.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. — Bernama