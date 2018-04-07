Muhammad Shah Firdaus shocks world champion for sprint q/finals berth

Posted on 7 April 2018 - 08:17pm Last updated on 7 April 2018 - 08:27pm

BRISBANE: National track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom has advanced into the 2018 Commonwealth Games men's sprint quarter-finals after beating world champion Matt Glaetzer at Anna Meares Velodrome, here today.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus shocked Glaetzer who won the keirin gold medal yesterday, in the elimination round.

"Everybody knows it is an uphill task me but I followed John's plan to the dot and I am happy to have beaten the world champion crowned in Apeldoorn," he said.

Earlier Muhammad Shah was in the 16th place in the qualifying round with a time of 10.013seconds while Glaetzer set a new Games'record in 9.583s.

The quarter-finals will be held at 3.05pm local time. — Bernama