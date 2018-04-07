Najib announces BN manifesto and more BR1M goodies

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today revealed the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto with much fanfare during a ceremony at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil making five special announcements on the 1Malaysia People’s Aid program (BR1M).

The prime minister, after revealing a 14-thrust manifesto, pledged that the BR1M payout would be doubled for existing recipients this year and announced two new categories, before ending his speech.

Najib said for household with an income of RM3,000 and below, the BR1M would be doubled from RM400 to RM800 for the second and third payment in June and August.

"What this means is, they will get a total of RM2,000 of BR1M payment (including the RM400 first payment) for 2018 from the previously announced RM1,200,” he said.

For household with an income between RM3,001 and RM4,000, Najib said the payment would be increased from RM300 to RM600, while single individuals with income of below RM2,000 would be given an additional RM150 in addition to the RM450 they received in February.

Najib said a new category would be introduced for household with earnings of between RM4,001 and RM5,000, with RM700 to be given out, RM350 each in June and August.

A RM1,500 one-off payment would also be given to children of BR1M recipients who are furthering their education at higher education institutions.

“I am able to make these announcements because our economy has been good, our financial position is strong, and our Goods and Services Tax collection has increased,” he said.

The announcement was met with roars from the 40,000 BN supporters inside and outside the stadium.

Earlier, Najib revealed contents of the 220-page manifesto, which he claimed contains 364 initiatives for all walks of life.

This included increasing the minimum wage to RM1,500 in the next five years if BN maintains federal power in coming elections, and introducing a TN50 Public Transport Pass (costing between RM50 and RM150 per month) for unlimited public transport access for certain groups.

He also pledged that a Fair Works Commission would be set up to ensure private sector employees get paid accordingly and that youth below 30-years-old would be guaranteed a job or given trainings within six months of graduation.