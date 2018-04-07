PAS Youth slams Dr Mahathir's plan to cancel ECRL project

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS Youth has slammed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his statement that Pakatan Harapan would cancel the East Coast Railway (ECRL) project should they win the 14th General Election (GE14).

Its chief, Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, said in a statement today that the construction of the ECRL project should be viewed from the macro context, to stimulate economic growth for the East Coast Economic Region (Ecer) and not be based on political sentiments.

He said PAS remained steadfast in its stand to jointly increase the economic standards of the people, especially in the Ecer, which covers 51% of the peninsula.

On April 2, Dr Mahathir during the "Bicara Bersama Tun M Siri 2.0: Cabaran Ekonomi Anak Muda" programme said that the opposition would scrap the RM55 billion ECRL project if it won GE14, claiming that it was wasteful. — Bernama