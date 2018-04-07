Penang’s FIT Malaysia programme draws crowd of 25,000

Barisan Nasional (BN) youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin joins the FIT Malaysia cycling programme, at the Seberang Prai Polytechnic, on April 7, 2018. — Bernama

PERMATANG PAUH: More than 25,000 people participated in the state-level FIT Malaysia programme at Seberang Prai Polytechnic here today.

The event kicked off with Barisan Nasional (BN) youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin joining 2,000 cyclists in the 30km cycling event which was flagged of by Penang Umno Chief Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman at 7.30am.

Other events at the programme include 10km bicycle ride, 10km and 5 km fun run, aerobics and Zumba.

Khairy, who is also Rembau MP, is scheduled to attend the state BN Bridged Gempur launch at Kubang Menerong at 11.30am.