Penang to announce assembly dissolution on Monday

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is scheduled to seek the approval of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas on Monday for the dissolution of the Penang legislative assembly for the state election in conjunction with the 14th General Election.

"I will meet the Yang Dipertua Negeri at 8.30 am on Monday and will make an announcement after that," he said at a press conference after presenting awards to Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia students with excellent results, here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced yesterday that the 13th Parliament would be dissolved today for GE14 and advised the heads of the state governments to seek the dissolution of their respective legislative assemblies for the elections to be held simultaneously.

The mandate of the Penang assembly ends on June 28.

Penang has been under the administration of a DAP-led government since 2008. In the last general election, in 2013, the DAP won 19 of the 40 state seats, PKR won 10, PAS one and Barisan Nasional 10. DAP won seven of the parliamentary seats in the state, PKR won three and BN, also three.

On the decision of the opposition Pakatan Harapan pact to use the PKR logo in GE14 for all its component parties, Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, said it could jeopardise the votes for DAP because some hardcore members were disappointed with the decision of the state and national leadership in the matter.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced in Pasir Gudang, Johor, last night that the component parties of the pact would use the PKR logo as its common symbol for GE14. — Bernama