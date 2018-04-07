Police merely following SOP, says Ahmad Zahid

GEORGE TOWN: The police force should not be demoralised if they are accused by certain quarters of not fulfilling their duties.

Instead they should realise that the police are just following the standard operating procedures, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said today.

"The police should not feel provoked or disheartened," he said, adding that they should conduct their duties without fear or favour.

"Police do not take sides. They just enforce the law," said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister here.

Ahmad Zahid, who was on a working visit to the Penang police contingent here, announced an allocation of RM3 million to upgrade the facilities for the force in Penang

Present were Penang CPO Comm Datuk A. Thaiveegan and his deputy Senior Asst Comm Datuk Roslee Chik.





MORE TO FOLLOW