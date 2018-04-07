Public security tops election wish list

GEORGE TOWN: Stakeholders want political parties to preserve the states' security while improving education standards and finding replacement jobs for those losing out to automation and technology.

They also want the new governments to provide better social amenities to improve the quality of life, and to check worsening traffic congestion.

theSun asked various associations and organisations about their wish lists for the coming 14th General Election (GE14). Maintaining the peace and having progressive policies for mutual prosperity were among their main wishes.

For the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, it is also about stability and progress. "Nobody likes uncertainties, especially the business community. We cherish the stability and we want a business friendly climate to grow our businesses," said the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce vice-president Datuk Finn Choong.

The industry must be able to sustain itself and benefit the community no matter who comes into power, he added.

Malaysian Hoteliers Association Penang Chapter chairperson Khoo Boo Lim said security is the utmost concern for industry players.

Penang's National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) wants the education sector to be transformed as the nation moves towards a developed country.

"There is the need to transform the education system to meet the challenges especially in tech fields," said Penang NUTP chairperson Ng Weng Tutt.

But he also said the country cannot afford to experiment too much with the education system.

"The education system in our country must move forward but in a systematic fashion so the students and educators can grasp what we are trying to achieve," he said.

"Whatever we have now (current education system) is good; we can still carry on with that but there is always a room for improvement."

He said NUTP would support the government of the day.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers Penang branch chairman Datuk Ooi Eng Hock said government agencies must relook their policies to encourage innovation in the global era.

He said as the government is encouraging all industries to adopt Industrial 4.0, the government must be proactive and competitive in facing challenges of the future.

The Penang Taxi Association secretary (Gabungan) secretary Mohd Shahimi Hadzri is displeased with the ride-sharing services, urging whoever that forms the next federal government to scrap it.

Since the introduction of the ride hailing services, he said many taxis in Penang saw their incomes plunged by around 90%. "This has largely being felt by us. Who will feed our families?" he asked.

In Ipoh, the Perak Consumers' Association wants the new government to provide allocations to all elected representatives, regardless if they are with the government or opposition.

Its president Abdul Rahman Said Alli said everyone should receive the allocation so they can help their constituents in times of need.

Abdul Rahman also said those elected tend to forget to address issues and problems faced by the residents over time.

Ipoh City Watch president Prof Richard Ng said city dwellers want the "wakil rakyat" to find ways to help civil society improve the quality of life.