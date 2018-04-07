Return BN to power, Kedah MB says after dissolving assembly

ALOR STAR: The Kedah state legislative assembly was dissolved today, according to Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, after receiving consent from Kedah Sultan Tuanku Sultan Salehhudin ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

"I hereby return the power to the 1.2 million Kedah voters," said Ahmad Bashah, who is also Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

He said the ruling coalition is committed to continuing the agenda to develop Kedah and called Kedahans to vote BN at the 14th General Election (GE14).

The Kedah state legislative assembly has 36 seats, with 21 seats held by BN while PAS had nine, PKR four and DAP two.