Rizalman’s drug test is negative, says KL CPO

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirmed today that Umno Bandar Tun Razak division chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar's (pix) urine sample had come back from Hospital Kuala Lumpur as negative for drugs.

Mazlan said the first urine test was conducted by the police and added that the strip the police used is too sensitive.

"Our test strips are too sensitive but the second test which was done at HKL showed that his urine was negative and their decision is final as they are professionals," he said.

Mazlan added that the nine other people who were arrested with the Rizalman have not got their results from the hospital yet.

MORE TO FOLLOW