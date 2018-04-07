Stop the attacks on social media, says Rizalman

PETALING JAYA: Bandar Tun Razak Umno chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar has asked for the attacks against him on social media to stop after he was cleared of taking drugs.

"I request that all quarters stop circulating attacks and slander against me through social media. I hope this statement can clear my name, my family and Umno/BN," Malaysiakini quoted him as saying in a statement today.

Eight men and three women, including Rizalman, who were at a karaoke room in a nightclub on Monday were tested for drug abuse during the 2am raid.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirmed today that Rizalman's urine sample had come back from Hospital Kuala Lumpur as negative for drugs.

Mazlan said the first urine test was conducted by the police and added that the strip the used was too sensitive.

"Our test strips are too sensitive but the second test which was done at HKL showed that his urine was negative and their decision is final as they are professionals," he added.