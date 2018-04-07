Why EC can’t announce GE14 dates yet

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) said today that it cannot announce the dates for the 14th General Elections (GE14) as yet as it has not received official notice of the dissolution of state governments from state speakers.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah (pix) said once all the states have dissolved their governments and official notice is given to the commission, only then can the dates for the election be set.

"We urge for patience in this matter, we will definitely call for a special meeting when it is time and when we get all the official notices," he said in a press conference at the commission headquarters here today.

The press conference was held after the commission and its staff held a simulation to test their systems on polling day.

"This simulation was run throughout the whole country to anticipate any problems we may have and to come up with contingency plans," he said.

"All systems are functioning well and the information process for the election has gone on smoothly."

He said that the commission is 100% ready for the elections in terms of logistics, equipment and staff.

